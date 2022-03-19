New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,800 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

