New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 56,810 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,810 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 139.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Western Union by 11,414.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.00 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

