New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,450 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $425,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 13.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.94 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.19.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,465 shares of company stock worth $7,279,708. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

