New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $501.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.74 and a 200-day moving average of $469.71. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.08 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

