New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

