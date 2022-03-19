New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $128.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

