New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $341.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.51 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.