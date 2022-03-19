New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 24,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

