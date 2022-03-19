New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.24 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,371 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

