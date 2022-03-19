New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

ULTA opened at $391.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.10 and a 200 day moving average of $381.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

