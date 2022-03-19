New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

