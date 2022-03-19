New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.57 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,181 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

