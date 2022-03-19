New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

