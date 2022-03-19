New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $35.29 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.