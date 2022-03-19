New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

