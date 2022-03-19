New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,104 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

