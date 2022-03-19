New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,700,000 after purchasing an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,319,000 after buying an additional 55,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 349,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $150.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average is $154.77. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.