New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Edison International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,450,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 687,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

