New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $346.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

