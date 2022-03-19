New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.