New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 802,756 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

