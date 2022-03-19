New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $66,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 13,501,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

