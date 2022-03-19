New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Brokerages predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $28.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the highest is $33.20 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $128.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 112,873.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 101,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 828,847 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

