Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after buying an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after buying an additional 801,788 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,224,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after buying an additional 613,070 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

