NewYorkCoin Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $96.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.14 or 0.00269873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001550 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

