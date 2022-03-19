NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,789 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 127,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

