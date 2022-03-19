NFT Alley 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,003.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $20,342.89 and $134,003.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07040358 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,804.77 or 0.99935006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041638 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

