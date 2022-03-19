NFT Alley Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,896.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 3% against the dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $20,335.48 and $97,896.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.37 or 0.06978173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.01 or 0.99931450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041585 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars.

