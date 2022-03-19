NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) & Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Head-To-Head Comparison

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Summit Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Summit Midstream Partners -4.98% 1.53% 0.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Summit Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.61 Summit Midstream Partners $400.62 million 0.37 -$19.95 million ($6.38) -2.31

Summit Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGL Energy Partners. Summit Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NGL Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NGL Energy Partners and Summit Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Summit Midstream Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50

NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.61%. Given Summit Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Midstream Partners is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Midstream Partners beats NGL Energy Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tul

About Summit Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale. The company was founded by Steven J. Newby in May 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

