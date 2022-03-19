NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $131.24 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

