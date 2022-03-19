Nimiq (NIM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.89 or 0.07070040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00269128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.09 or 0.00744585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00071069 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.00476563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00407950 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,679,585,231 coins and its circulating supply is 9,065,335,231 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

