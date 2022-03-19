Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 391,882 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,882 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Visa worth $853,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.