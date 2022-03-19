Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of AbbVie worth $522,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $159.44. The company has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.