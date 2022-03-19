Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 21,986 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

