Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 22,655 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $159,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 212,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $196.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

