Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Exelon worth $46,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.25 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

