Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $400,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB opened at $216.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

