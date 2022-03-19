Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Home Depot worth $643,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.43 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

