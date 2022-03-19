Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,593 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $253,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $897.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $934.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

