Nordea Investment Management AB Has $129.89 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,341 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Activision Blizzard worth $129,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

