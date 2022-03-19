Nordea Investment Management AB Has $214.27 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $214,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

