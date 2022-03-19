Nordea Investment Management AB Has $225.56 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.60% of AGCO worth $225,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 160,410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 227,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.73.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

