Nordea Investment Management AB Has $281.27 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,188 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of McDonald’s worth $281,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

