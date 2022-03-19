Nordea Investment Management AB Has $29 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,626 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $29,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.12 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

