Nordea Investment Management AB Has $38.49 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775,741 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CSX were worth $38,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.