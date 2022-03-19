Nordea Investment Management AB Has $44.57 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,517,681 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Entergy worth $44,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Entergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

