Nordea Investment Management AB Has $50.42 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

