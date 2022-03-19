Nordea Investment Management AB Has $716.39 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879,026 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.33% of Verizon Communications worth $716,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 639,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 400,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

