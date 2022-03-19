Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Snap worth $39,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,620,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,998,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,271,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,013 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738 in the last quarter.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.