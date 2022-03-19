Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 114,865 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,865 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $160,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

JCI stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

